A hunter discovers the body of a man who had been missing for 53 years.

While out hunting, a man in Idaho made an unexpected discovery: the remains of a hunter who had been missing for more than half a century.

Raymond Jones, a 39-year-old Salmon man, had been missing since September 7, 1968, when he went mountain goat bowhunting in the east fork of Hayden Creek in Lemhi County, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

After Jones failed to return to a hunting site 30 miles southeast of Salmon, a ground and air search involving hundreds of people was initiated the next day.

According to an Associated Press article from September 15, 1968, the search was abandoned due to snowy weather, but it was revived after footprints were discovered on a ridge between Hayden Creek and Pahsimeroi Valley.

According to LocalNews8.com, a decades-long mystery was solved on September 17 when the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office received a call from another bowhunter who had been operating in the same region where Jones had vanished.

The hunter came across the bones while looking for a way to get from one hunting region to another. Recovery attempts began on September 18, when sheriff deputies discovered fragments of Jones’ wallet, which held his identification, along with the body remains.

“It’s pretty wild, ain’t it?” says the narrator. “You have another bowhunter seeking for a shortcut who stumbled upon a bowhunter from 53 years ago,” Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told EastIdahoNews.com.

Jones’ wife is still alive, according to the publication, and police have reached her.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has been approached for comment by this website.

It brings the hunter’s fate, which he would have been 92 years old at the time, to a close.

On October 10, 1968, the Recorder-Herald issued an advertisement thanking everyone who assisted with the hunt. The message acknowledged “those who gave of their time and equipment, as well as others who helped in any manner” and expressed gratitude “for the moral support.”

According to EastIdahoNews.com, the ad stated, “We can never compensate you for all you have done, but feel that you will receive your recompense from a greater force.”

