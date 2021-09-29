A human case of rabies has been reported in Illinois for the first time since 1954.

Authorities announced Tuesday that an Illinois man died of rabies. This is the first human case of the disease in the state since 1954.

The Lake County man, who was in his 80s at the time, awoke with a bat on his neck in mid-August, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Despite the fact that the bat was captured and tested positive for rabies, the man apparently refused to receive rabies treatment after being exposed to it.

According to the World Health Organization, postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) for rabies is the “immediate” treatment for someone who has been exposed to rabies (WHO). It keeps the virus from infecting the central nervous system, which would result in death.

The man began having symptoms “associated with rabies” such as finger numbness, headaches, and neck stiffness about a month after the encounter. He had trouble speaking and manipulating his arms as well. The man eventually died.

The diagnosis was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, and individuals who came into contact with the man’s fluids were “evaluated and provided rabies preventive treatment as appropriate.”

In an IDPH news release, Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department, said, “Sadly, this instance underlines the necessity of improving public awareness about the risk of rabies exposure in the United States.” “Rabies infections in people are uncommon in the United States; nonetheless, once symptoms appear, rabies is almost invariably fatal, thus it is critical that a person who has been exposed to rabies receives adequate treatment as quickly as possible.”

Authorities are advising residents to be alert of any bats that may be present in their homes.

Despite the fact that bats can carry the rabies virus, most bats are not diseased, according to the IDPH. “The only method to diagnose rabies in a bat is through laboratory testing.”

As a result, persons who come into close contact with a bat but aren’t sure if they’ve been exposed to rabies are urged not to release the mammal until it can be captured and tested. Instead, they should contact animal control and the local health department to see whether the bat has to be removed safely, as well as the local health agency to see if they require any preventive medication.

In the news announcement, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the IDPH, stated, "Rabies has the greatest fatality rate of any disease." "However, there is life-saving treatment available for those who seek medical help as soon as possible after being exposed to.