The Washington Newsday

A huge emergency response team is stationed outside the pub after a police incident.

0
By on News

A huge emergency response team is stationed outside the pub after a police incident.

A significant emergency services presence has been spotted outside a pub in St Helens following a police incident.

In Wednesday, police officers and a cordon were seen outside The Windle bar on Hard Lane.

The event is thought to have occurred around 9.15 p.m., and there is a large police presence on the scene.

Dad transferred £1.5 million for a cocaine dealer who used the name of a Liverpool FC player.

Several police vehicles, a handful of unmarked cars, and approximately nine police officers can be seen in photos shot at the location.

A cordon has been erected at both the top and bottom of the road, as well as a traffic closure notice.

Residents on social media said that the route was closed from City Road to Priory Gardens as emergency crews dealt with the situation.

A police helicopter was also seen circling the area, according to a number of residents.

Merseyside Police have been contacted for a statement on the event.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.