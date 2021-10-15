A huge crocodile eats an 8-year-old girl alive in front of her friends and is discovered two days later.

While bathing with her pals in a river in Indonesia, a giant crocodile attacked and devoured an 8-year-old girl. The body of the youngster was discovered two days later.

The horrible occurrence occurred on Buru Island on Wednesday. Suci Ramadhani, the victim, was bathing with her companions in the river in Teluk Kayeli area when she was attacked by a crocodile. Witnesses to the incident were astonished, according to Korpos Namlea, a search and rescue official in Ambon.

As the girl’s face was visible sticking out of the crocodile’s mouth, locals raced to the scene and managed to stab the crocodile with a spear. When the crocodile’s gut was cut open, however, they could not find the girl’s full body, according to Tribunnews. [According to Google Translate] The victim’s remains were discovered in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Saltwater crocodiles are known to live in the river,” Namlea remarked. “In the last ten years, at least two crocodile attacks have occurred.” People-attacking crocodiles are widespread in areas where humans and huge crocodiles coexist. There are various varieties of crocodiles in Indonesia, and the best method to prevent being attacked is to remain away from crocodile-infested places.

In March, an 8-year-old child was killed by a crocodile while swimming in a river in Borneo, Indonesia.

While their father stood near their house, the child and his younger sibling were swimming in East Kalimantan province. According to local police, the toddler was attacked and consumed by the crocodile. The child’s father attempted to assist him, but the reptile managed to flee.

Another incidence occurred in April, when a 7-year-old girl was attacked and murdered by a crocodile while swimming in a river in Papua New Guinea.

When the incident occurred, the youngster was with her nine-year-old sister and grandma. While their grandma was cleaning dishes, the two girls were taking a dip in the Budaim river when a crocodile leapt out of the water and seized the 7-year-old girl. “We know crocodiles frequent this coastline between Buang river and Busamang village,” the girl’s uncle remarked at the time, “with incidents of them preying on animals like dogs and chickens.”