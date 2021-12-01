A Houston man who used a stimulus loan to buy a Lamborghini was sentenced to nine years in prison.

A 30-year-old Texas man was sentenced to prison this week for stealing more than $1.6 million from the government’s COVID-19 business loan program and spending it on a luxury automobile and watch, among other things.

Following his guilty plea in September to charges of wire fraud and money laundering, Lee Price III of Houston was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday, according to a statement provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the day of Price’s sentencing.

According to the DOJ, Price submitted $2.6 million in false Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of 713 Construction LLC, Price Enterprises Holding LLC, and Price Logistic Services LLC to two distinct lenders.

According to CNN, the first loan application requested $752,452 on behalf of an Ohio person who had died before the application was submitted. According to the publication, the application said the company had 30 employees and a $300,981 average payroll, but there were no employees and no payroll.

PPP loans, which are provided by the Small Company Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, are designed to assist small business owners in covering operating expenditures during the COVID-19 crisis and to encourage employers to keep their personnel.

Price, on the other hand, used $85,000 from the initial loan to purchase a Ford F-350 from a Houston-area car dealership 18 days after electronically signing a supplemental form for the loan on May 3, 2020.

Price utilized funds from the second authorized application, which was accepted and electronically signed by him on June 30, 2020, to purchase a $233,337.60 2019 Lamborghini Urus sports utility vehicle and a $14,343.13 Rolex watch the following day.

The monies were also used to pay off a loan on a residential property, according to the DOJ.

All of Price’s applications contained erroneously reported personnel numbers and payroll expenses, which were supported by phony tax records and other data.

Price then allegedly lied on the second application, claiming he had no current criminal charges, was not on probation, or was not on parole, despite public records showing he was charged with felony tampering with a government record in Harris County, Texas.

Over $700,000 in money stolen fraudulently by Price were seized by the department and its law enforcement partners. He now has to give up his Lamborghini Urus, Ford F-350, and the