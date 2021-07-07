A house was raided after a man was discovered in the street with crack and heroin.

A residence in Bootle was raided when a 51-year-old man was discovered with drugs, cash, and cell phones.

At around 4 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), the man was stopped and searched on Stanley Road.

Officers allegedly seized heroin and crack cocaine.

More suspected narcotics were discovered in a nearby house after a second check.

The individual was arrested and escorted to a police station for questioning on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply.

He has been released under investigation pending the outcome of the probe.

“Another positive outcome for Operation Pelican means more good news for those in South Sefton, as we continue to target those we feel are spreading the misery of drugs in the community,” said Community Policing Inspector Chris Taylor.

“The team has made a significant contribution to lowering organized crime activity and shootings in the area since 2019, and we are now focusing on identifying suspected drug suppliers and assisting victims of criminal exploitation.

“We’ve made over 450 arrests, collected more than £200,000 in cash, and seized drugs worth more than £5 million on the street.”

“Knowledge from those people and communities most affected is frequently key to this success, so if you have any information, please come forward.”

Please contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, or phone 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information concerning suspected drug dealing in your area.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.