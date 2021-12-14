A House Committee may be able to see Donald Trump’s financial records for the first time.

After a two-year legal fight, former President Donald Trump’s financial documents may finally be coming to the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will consider whether the former president must turn over two years’ worth of financial records and information connected to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The case’s arguments were heard on Monday, and a judgement might be made within the next several days.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a member of a separate three-judge panel, recently ruled against Trump’s attempt to conceal papers from the House Select Committee probing the January 6 events.

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Judge Judith W. Rogers will hear Jackson’s appeal of the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena.

In 2019, the committee sent a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, in an attempt to authenticate testimony by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen regarding charges that the Trump Organization misrepresented the value of some properties for financial purposes.

A lengthy legal battle ensued, culminating in a decision by the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, remanded the matter to the lower courts for additional proceedings.

The Supreme Court ruled that congressional subpoenas for information from presidents must be “no broader than objectively necessary,” leaving it to the lower courts to decide.

On August 11, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta upheld the committee’s subpoena, but limited its scope from eight years to two years, as he had already done during the first round of litigation. Those two years are 2017 and 2018, which are Trump’s first two years in office.

Mehta also gave the committee permission to look into the Trump Organization’s federal lease of the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., which is now home to a Trump hotel, as well as the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which prohibits presidents from accepting gifts from other countries without the consent of Congress.

The House Oversight Committee has offered “detailed and substantial” evidence that Trump or his businesses may have received, according to the judge. This is a condensed version of the information.