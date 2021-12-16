A House committee is seeking information on the Department of Justice’s plans for a controversial drug used in executions.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter asking information on whether the Biden administration planned to buy any pentobarbital, a medication used in federal executions, while the moratorium is in effect.

According to the Associated Press, Garland imposed the halt in July, along with a review of the federal government’s execution policy, after the Trump administration carried out 13 executions from July 2020 to January this year, more than in the previous 56 years combined.

Attorneys for at least one of the inmates executed claimed that their client suffered “extreme pain” after being injected with the drug and before he was pronounced dead. Pentobarbital, which depresses the central nervous system and stops a person’s heart in large doses, was used in all 13 federal executions.

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Ayanna Pressley, both Democrats on the committee, wrote the letter, requesting that the Department of Justice brief the committee by December 22 on the results of the review Garland began in July, as well as whether the administration plans to obtain pentobarbital under its new policies.

They claimed the briefing was important in light of the administration’s Supreme Court arguments this summer to have the death penalty of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev reinstated, as well as earlier public complaints about the medicine.

In the early 2000s, executions were carried out with a mix of three medications that were later withdrawn from use in death sentence processes by pharmaceutical corporations.

The revised laws allowing for the use of pentobarbital alone for executions were approved by then-Attorney General William Barr in 2020.

The moratorium only applies to executions; prosecutors are still free to pursue the death sentence.

On Thursday, the Justice Department did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

The court’s six conservative justices appeared to be leaning toward the Biden administration’s position that a federal appeals court erred in overturning Tsarnaev’s death sentence for his role in the 2013 bombing, which killed three people near the marathon’s finish line.

“We are concerned that, given its recent activities, the DOJ may continue its efforts to procure pentobarbital from non-FDA-regulated pharmacies for use in future government executions,” Raskin and Pressley said. This is a condensed version of the information.