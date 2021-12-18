A hospital phone call stunned a 13-year-old boy who had’stopped eating.’

A thankful mother has expressed her gratitude to the dedicated personnel at a children’s hospital for assisting her kid in returning home in time for Christmas.

Morgan Roberts, who just turned 13, has spent the last few weeks in the care of the ‘wonderful’ personnel at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after requiring surgery.

Morgan had significant aches on his left side and had stopped eating; when he was rushed to A&E, it was revealed that he required his appendix removed.

The teenager was sent to Alder Hey in October with a ‘blockage in his gut,’ but was released after six weeks to heal.

He was admitted to the hospital again after suffering a twisted bowel, but his mother, Kirsty, said the professionals “worked their magic” on him and got him home in time for Christmas.

Kelly, a North Wales resident, told The Washington Newsday: “They were fantastic; he’s already returned home and is back to his old cheeky self.

“All I have to say is that they are simply incredible, and as a family, we cannot thank them enough. From the smallest to the largest detail, they went above and beyond.

“They constantly made sure we were okay and understood everything, even if it was the tiniest of concerns. They double-checked that everything was in order and Morgan felt at ease. It’s difficult to put into words how fantastic they are.

“It’s incredible how much care is given. They take away all of your troubles and simply treat you as a great human being.

“It’s not simply a hospital stay; the personnel aren’t just nurses and have a good time with you. They were extremely great, despite our want to return home.” Morgan’s mind was also set at ease, according to Kelly, because staff were always around to joke around with him.

She continued, ” “Morgan is a Liverpool FC fan, while two nurses are Everton supporters, and they were always joking about.

