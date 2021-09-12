A hospital has issued a warning that it may not have ICUs for stroke and car accident victims due to an increase in the number of unvaccinated people.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, one Ohio hospital says it’s “being stretched to the breaking point” and is concerned about resources for patients with other diseases.

Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth announced on Facebook Saturday that its intensive care unit (ICU) was at capacity, a statement it said it “never intended to make.” In response to the “ongoing surge,” the hospital said it was “implementing alternate care plans for important patients” and planned to open a fourth COVID unit.

The notice stated, “The degree of resources we have been compelled to devote on this single diagnosis is unsustainable.”

“We, like many other hospitals, especially those in our region, are stretched to the limit.”

The increase affects “more than just COVID-19 patients,” according to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

“Because of the substantial increase in COVID hospitalizations, folks who wake up with chest problems may not be able to find a bed. Those who have had a stroke, for example. Or those who have been in an automobile accident.”

“We are doing everything we can to provide care for our community, but we urgently require your assistance.”

To slow the transmission of the infection, the hospital advised people to get vaccinated, wear masks, and maintain social distance.

Unvaccinated Ohioans, according to Mike Abrams, president of the Ohio Hospital Association, are “driving the recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, putting dangerous strain on our state’s health care system, especially the health care workforce.”

“Hospitals are once again being forced to make difficult decisions to relieve the burden imposed by the growing number of COVID-19 patients, such as delaying elective surgeries, activating patient diversion plans, and limiting visitation policies,” Abrams said in a statement.

According to the hospital group, 40 percent of Ohio hospitals are experiencing personnel shortages. It further stated that in the last eight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children under the age of 17 have increased by 857 percent, and those aged 80 and up have increased by 1,161 percent.

Many hospitals are feeling the strain as COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks across the United States. Ray Martin DeMonia, a 73-year-old man from Alabama, died of on September 1. This is a condensed version of the information.