A hospice thief, a pervert counsellor, and a scrambler youngster have been spared from prison.

One of those who has been spared jail is a manager who stole more than £9,000 from two hospice charity shops.

Susan Kay worked for Queenscourt Hospice as a manager, yet she stole thousands of pounds while there.

The 64-year-old has previously stolen from charity, according to the court, but was let off the hook.

After a cocaine binge, a young woman’s mother sliced her face.

A pervert councillor who caused a brain injury to an OAP is also among those who have avoided prison.

Kieran Reed sexually assaulted three men and, in a separate incident, pushed a pensioner, forcing him to fall and strike his head, resulting in a brain bleed.

When it comes to punishment, judges and magistrates must assess whether there is a realistic hope of rehabilitation, significant personal mitigation, and whether immediate detention will have a negative influence on others.

These factors, as well as others, might tip the scales in favor of a criminal walking free from court or being sentenced to prison right away.

Read about the most recent court instances in which people were spared from going to jail.

After his cat’s pelvis was fractured, the owner left it wailing in pain and clearly distressed.

After a trial, Orrin Lloyd was found not guilty of causing blunt force damage to Puss the tabby cat.

However, between April 30, 2020, and May 4, 2020, the 31-year-old was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering by failing to seek treatment while the animal was clearly in pain.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the veterinarians considered euthanizing the cat, but it is reportedly “doing well” after spending 15 days in an animal hospital.

When he flung a mouse down the stairs, his mother expressed concern about his handling of animals.

Lloyd, of Scarisbrick Avenue in Southport, was given a 12-month community order in which he must do 30 RARs and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was barred from owning any animal for ten years and ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

A court heard that a father of one who was discovered with child rape photos was “totally normal” and only made “poor mistakes.”

Garry Roberts had a horrible collection of indecent photos of children who had been abused as children. “The summary has come to an end.”