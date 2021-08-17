A homophobic hate mob got on his Jaguar and kicked and pummeled the man.

A gang kicked and beat a man while making homophobic remarks and damaging his automobile.

On July 20, a guy was approached by a gang of three males on Garswood Old Road, near the Lancashire Powerboat Racing Club, near Carr Mill Dam in St Helens.

The group allegedly assaulted and beat the victim in the head, tossed his phone into the water, and jumped on his grey Jaguar XF, inflicting substantial damage, according to Merseyside Police.

During the assault, the guys, all in their early twenties, hurled homophobic comments at the victim and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries and was “very frightened” by the occurrence, was said to have been checked on by residents in the vicinity.

The force has conducted extensive CCTV and witness investigations and is seeking to anyone with information to come forward.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement today: “We’re looking for information after claims of a hate crime attack near Carr Mill Dam last month.”

“This was appalling,” stated Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan.

