A homophobic group allegedly tossed bottles at a woman’s vehicle.

After a big group of adolescents tossed a bottle at their car, two women were subjected to homophobic abuse.

The pair were travelling through Crosby on Wednesday, October 5 at around 7.45 p.m. when they came across a group of teenage guys outside the newsagent’s on the corner of Endbutt Lane and Liverpool Road.

The youths, aged 13 to 16, approached the women and tossed a bottle at their car, according to reports.

The women confronted the gang after being shocked by their behavior, but were met with additional abuse as the adolescents hurled homophobic slurs at them.

In the same region, several more incidences of altercations and anti-social behavior involving the same gang have been reported, with one witness claiming to have seen the lads hurl biscuits at passing cars and people.

Merseyside Police have yet to make any arrests, and an investigation is still on.

“It is entirely and utterly unacceptable for anyone to be subjected to verbal or physical abuse merely because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, and we simply will not tolerate anyone being targeted in this way,” Detective Inspector Matthew Kerr said.

“Our investigations into reports of anti-social behavior in the vicinity, as well as this hate crime occurrence, are ongoing. We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the neighborhood at the time and may have observed the incident or has information about previous incidents.

“We have a dedicated team of hate crime co-ordinators who will be visiting schools across Sefton as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week (October 9-16) to ensure that anyone who comes forward is helped as sensitively as possible at every step.”

“Furthermore, for anyone who does not wish to phone the police in the first instance, there are a number of third-party reporting centres accessible across Merseyside, including the organisation Stop Hate UK, which can be reached on 0800 138 1625.”

“Please get in touch with us, whether you tell us personally or anonymously through Crimestoppers, so we can take action.”

“Anyone with information about this or other hate crimes.”

