A homicide verdict has been issued in the death of a black teen who was detained by many officers at a jail.

An autopsy report has shown that the death of an African-American adolescent who died in September after being restrained by multiple prison officers at a juvenile facility was ruled a homicide. The adolescent was restrained by multiple staff members two days after he was taken into custody.

Cedric Lofton, 17, of Kansas, died of “complications of cardiac arrest experienced during physical resistance while held in the prone position,” according to an autopsy report filed Monday in Sedgwick County District Court and obtained by NBC affiliate KSN. Homicide was determined to be the cause of death.

The circumstances behind the teen’s death were also detailed in the study.

Lofton left his foster home on September 21 and returned on September 24 “exhibiting unpredictable and hostile conduct toward his foster family,” according to the report. Lofton was taken into custody “with the goal of transporting him to a behavior health unit at a local hospital,” according to law authorities. Lofton was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) for processing after allegedly attacking “one or more of the cops around him.” He was restrained in a “WRAP restraining system” when he arrived at the juvenile detention center. “Vehicle footage of subsequent occurrences at the JIAC facility is reviewed and compared with a timeline of events given by law enforcement,” according to the report. Lofton was reportedly “uncooperative and aggressive” when he arrived in the juvenile facility’s foyer. Lofton was restrained by two staff members, who were quickly joined by other staff members when he “punched one of the staff members in the head.” Lofton was reportedly restrained by up to five employees, according to NBC News.

Steven Hart and Andrew Stroth, the Lofton family’s lawyers, said in a statement that the family is “anxiously” awaiting the outcome of a criminal probe by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The postmortem results confirmed CCTV from the jail revealing that corrections officials “unjustifiably and with excessive and unreasonable force pinned Cedric to the ground, ultimately killing the unarmed, 135-pound, 17-year-old African American boy,” according to the lawyers in an email.

Lofton, who was pronounced deceased on September 26, tested positive for COVID-19 as well as cannabis use. Employees from the Department of Corrections who were involved in the incident have apparently been placed on administrative leave while the District Attorney’s office investigates the incident, although they have not been identified.

The family of the adolescent is now seeking criminal charges.