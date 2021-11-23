A homicide investigation has been launched after a body was discovered in an abandoned apartment closet.

According to reports, a homicide inquiry has been initiated after the body of a man was discovered in an abandoned Alabama apartment.

According to AL.com, an off-duty Birmingham cop alerted police at 3:00 p.m. on Monday after someone reported a dead corpse in an apartment.

The body was discovered in a closet inside one of the units at 14 Watertown Circle, according to the website.

According to police radio communications obtained by AL.com, someone had been asked to assist in the removal of the deceased body, though Sgt. Rod Mauldin could not corroborate this.

According to AL.com, the male victim showed no obvious indications of trauma. However, authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive statement about the discovery.

Crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene and pronounced the guy deceased shortly after.

Three people have been held in connection with the finding of the dead corpse, according to Sgt. Mauldin of AL.com.

The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested and accused in October in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were recovered inside a Houston apartment.

The child’s death was ruled “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries” by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Brian W. Coulter, the boyfriend, was charged with murder, while Gloria Y. Williams, the mother, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (human corpse).

According to the Associated Press, three siblings were discovered abandoned among the bodies, but they were alive.

Deputies who discovered his siblings, ages 15, 10, and 7, said they had been living alone in the apartment for several months and that his parents had not been there.

Sheriff Gonzalez stated the surviving children appeared to be “fending for themselves,” with the oldest sibling looking after the younger two.

The younger siblings seemed to be emaciated and had physical bruises, according to the sheriff’s office.

