A homeowner was taken aback when she discovered 30,000 bees living in her wall.

A homeowner was taken aback when she discovered a big colony of over 30,000 bees residing in her house’s wall.

After the elderly owner of the house feared she had wasps, Philip ‘Fred’ Adedeji, well known as Fred the beekeeper, was requested to investigate the premises.

Fred, 66, discovered the wasps were actually a large colony of over 30,000 honey bees that had made a home in the cladding of the wall after visiting the residence in Skelmersdale.

“A lot of people confuse honey bees with wasps because they’re smaller,” Fred told The Washington Newsday.

“The homeowner believed she had wasps and summoned the council to exterminate them.”

“They responded, ‘We can’t because they’re honey bees,’ and they handed her my phone number.”

“She’d seen them for a few months and assumed they were wasps, hoping they’d die off.”

“Normally, I would demand that scaffolding be installed, but she was 90 years old.”

“Because it wasn’t too high and the lady was frantic, I did them from the garage roof.”

To get to the bees, Fred claimed he had to remove the cladding from the side of the house after locating the swarm.

“They’d gone way around into the corner into the cavity – I sucked the bees out,” he continued, “because of the location I couldn’t touch that one easily.”

Fred, who had climbed to the garage roof to deal with the issue, is seen sucking the bees out with a special vacuum cleaner.

He then put the comb in frames and returned them to his own hives.

Despite the grateful homeowner’s amazement when Fred told her there were over 30,000 bees buzzing about inside her walls, Fred explained: “That’s not a lot, but a queen honey bee can lay 2,000 eggs each day, so the colonies can grow drastically.”

“The point is, bumble bees, with the exception of the queens, die off at the end of the year.”

“Honey bees do not hibernate, which is why they generate so much honey.”

“The thing is, they can just go big, and you can, too.”

