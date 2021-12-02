A homeowner discovers a large snake hidden inside a desk drawer, and the reptile’s rescue is captured on camera.

Imagine looking in your desk drawer for something important and instead finding a snake! That is exactly what occurred to one Australian homeowner.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared the event on Facebook on Tuesday, where he was summoned to a property after the owner discovered a python hidden in his desk drawer.

“This is ridiculous, and I imagine it would almost make you fall out of your chair if you were in this circumstance. When one of the grownups opened the desk drawer to bring the stapler out, they were surprised to find a 3 foot Carpet Python instead “McKenzie penned the piece.

The snake catcher rushed to the house as soon as he received the call to save the reptile.

“I suppose it’s a good reason to call it a night. I dashed over and relocated the sassy snake to a new location “he penned

McKenzie is shown in a video of the rescue posted on Facebook conversing with the homeowners, who tell him that one of them opened the drawer and discovered the python inside.

Before going to remove the snake, McKenzie says, “Definitely not what you expect to see when you open a door.”

He then rescues the reptile and places it in a blue bag with his bare hands. The snake catcher is then seen releasing the snake into the wild.

With over 35,000 views, the video has gone viral. Several people expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“Even these carpet snakes need to work,” one person speculated. “Perhaps an approaching zoom meeting soon?” another speculated.

“What a lovely little python you have there. Maybe he could be taught to change the ink cartridges “Someone else wrote.

“I believe he was afraid! It’s great to see them back in the bush!! “Another person made a comment.