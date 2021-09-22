A homeless rapper “shares the truth” with working-class people.

A former homeless Liverpool rapper and musician is making waves in the British music business with striking statements against income disparity.

Mikey Garland, 30, is a semi-finalist in the famous UK Songwriting Contest and is writing music to share true stories about economic disparity and fight for working class LGBT+ individuals. He is openly queer and non-binary.

The up-and-coming rap sensation from Belle Vale, who released their debut album “Who’s terrified of M!key Garland?” in July 2021, comes from a poor family and became homeless at the age of 19.

After a night of severe violence, a mother covered in blood mouths offers assistance.

Mikey Garland has always had a strong interest in theatre and music.

Their working-class backgrounds, however, hindered them from pursuing these passions.

“It’s one of those occupations that if you don’t have the economic means to access traveling to auditions and affording an art school, it’s a very difficult industry to enter into as a working class artist,” Mikey told The Washington Newsday.

“I can’t help but notice that certain people seem to be presented with possibilities just because they were born into a certain environment, rather than by merit,” they stated.

“There is a great deal of nepotism, which makes things even more difficult for people attempting to get out of poverty.”

Mikey was considered statutorily homeless at the age of 19 and was placed in a hostel with a number of other young vulnerable persons by the local administration.

Mikey struggled with addiction, mental health issues, and prejudice based on their sexuality and gender identity there.

People who kicked down the door to the Liverpudlian’s room beat them numerous times and took their possessions.

“The first hostel I was in featured a variety of folks with varied educational backgrounds,” Mikey explained.

“People who, through no fault of their own, have not had access to the appropriate education are more likely to hold homophobic views.

“Placing vulnerable LGBT+ persons in a group with other kids who have aggression issues or are aggressive is a really dangerous situation.”

Despite their ordeals, Mikey feels themselves fortunate to have arrived. “The summary has come to an end.”