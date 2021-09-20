A homeless man who had “lost everything” would wash in Asda’s “lowest point” restrooms.

Damon Alexander Cole was left in despair after his life took a bad turn many months after the pandemic began.

His life had devolved into absolute disarray in the space of a week, and his fortune showed no signs of improving.

Just before his grandparents, who raised him, both became ill, the 34-year-old from Hawarden, North Wales, lost his house, job, and relationship.

Damon told North Wales Live how his dementia-stricken grandmother began to struggle to recognize him and was eventually diagnosed with cancer.

Damon was living in his car with all of his belongings at the time. He was surviving on food bank handouts and washing in Asda facilities.

He called this the “lowest point” of his life, and after a month of living like this, he admitted to contemplating suicide.

Damon, on the other hand, gave himself a six-month deadline to get out of his “mess.”

He told himself he would commit himself if he couldn’t turn things around in that time.

“I became homeless about this time last year and spent four months living in my car,” he told North Wales Live.

“This occurred following a string of terrible luck over the course of six days.

“I broke up with my fiancé after learning that my grandmother had been diagnosed with cancer and given a limited life expectancy…

My grandfather was then transported to the hospital with water in his lungs.

“Due to the pandemic, I was evicted from my home and made redundant, and I had to rehome my two dogs after five years together…

I didn’t have any money and was utterly bankrupt.

“I’d experienced lows before, but nothing like this.

“It was my lowest point, living in a car, going to food banks for food, and washing in Asda facilities.

“My nan and grandpa were my only family, but due to her dementia, my nan forgot who I was and would scream out if I came into her house.

“It was me.”

