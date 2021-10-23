A homeless man was set on fire, and half of his body was burned.

Police in Santa Monica, California, are looking for the person who lit a sleeping homeless man on fire on October 16 at 11:35 p.m. The man received burns to 50% of his body as a result of the attack.

“A homeless man was sleeping in Ozone Park when he was doused with an unknown chemical and set on fire,” stated Lieutenant Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD).

Ozone Park, about a mile east of Venice Beach, is a tiny residential park.

The victim’s name was not released by the police. The male, however, had a 2-inch laceration on the top of his skull, which they believe was caused by blunt force trauma. The sufferer is currently recovering in a nearby hospital in a stable condition.

The assailant was described as a male standing between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall by SMPD officials. The assailant was dressed in a cap, a long-sleeved white shirt, and dark shorts on the night of the incident. Anyone with knowledge is asked to contact the police.

According to The Los Angeles Times, when a human body is set ablaze, the flame can reach temperatures of hundreds of thousands of degrees Fahrenheit. When someone’s garments catch fire, the flames might become hotter and deeper.

Due to the loss of water and blood, the skin and muscle beneath the flames shrivel. The fat layer beneath the epidermis can feed the fire if the flames reach it. In addition to consuming neighboring oxygen, the flames emit toxic carbon monoxide emissions. As they try to put out the flames, victims are sometimes left gasping for oxygen.

People who have 50 percent of their body burned will likely spend three months in the hospital and endure 10 to 15 procedures, according to the New York Times. All burned and dead tissue is removed during the early procedures. To prevent life-threatening infections, patients’ burns are wrapped in protective, medicated coverings as they heal.

Survivors would next have to endure skin transplant procedures, which will leave them with lasting scars. Survivors are also subjected to psychological anguish.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in March that authorities in Oakland, California, discovered a homeless guy who had been sprayed with flammable liquid and then set on fire after an argument with another man. The victim had 80 percent of his body burned.

