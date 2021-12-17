A homeless man was sentenced to prison for rapping a 92-year-old woman with a plastic bag.

A homeless guy in Australia was sentenced to prison for breaking into a 92-year-old woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

According to Australian broadcaster ABC, Craig Anthony Wheatman, 29, received a maximum term of 14 years in prison.

Among other crimes, the Adelaide native guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated breaking and entering, sexually touching a person without consent, and two counts of common assault.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, Wheatman used a ladder to enter an elderly woman’s Concord, Sydney, home through a bathroom window, according to a story by daily The West Australian.

He slapped the woman across both sides of her face and threatened her with a pair of shears as soon as he walked in.

According to 7News.com.au, the elderly victim only comprehended the phrases “cut” and “money” from Wheatman.

“The appearance of the offender, who was unknown to her and in her bedroom at night, must have surprised and horrified the victim,” said New South Wales District Court Judge Donna Woodburne.

Wheatman then continued to subject the woman to “degrading sexual touches.” He then raped the woman while wearing an old plastic bag over his penis.

During the incident, he reportedly utilized his might to defeat the victim’s attempts to flee.

Wheatman dragged the victim into the shower after the sexual assault and poured boiling water over her. In an attempt to conceal the crime, he splashed cooking oil, vinegar, and Dettol hand sanitizer over the victim.

Wheatman eventually got away, but not before snatching the victim’s wallet, keys, phone, and medical alert pendant, which was activated about 2:10 a.m. after he got away.

The woman’s relatives was alerted by the alarm, and they arrived 90 minutes later.

With the use of the alarm’s GPS, police were able to track some of the woman’s stolen items to a Burwood stormwater drain. Wheatman’s DNA was purportedly found on the products.

Wheatman was taken into custody on January 24. He admitted to being “paralytic drunk” and only remembering leaving the house knowing he had “done something f*****g foolish.” His victim was said to have had bruising, skin tears, a swollen knee, painful eyes, and confused eyesight as a result of having chemicals dumped on her.

The woman’s current status was not disclosed to the court.

The victim’s interaction was described by Judge Woodburne as a “horrific and demeaning attack.”

Wheatman tried to be pleasant and kind to the woman in the shower, but Woodburne dismissed the claim, calling the behavior “selfish and insulting.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.