A homeless man refuses to give up his dog because it provides him with “something to fight for.”

A homeless guy refused to give up his dog in exchange for a place to sleep because it provided him with “something to fight for.”

Damon was forced to choose between remaining on the street or giving up his best buddy when the only hostel space available in Scotland didn’t allow dogs, and he couldn’t do that to Odan.

According to the Daily Record, he claims the Staffordshire Bull Terrier saved his life.

Odan gave him a cause to get out of bed in the morning and stood by his side through all of his trials.

“I needed a purpose to get out of bed in the morning; I was losing my grasp on life and didn’t want to live any longer,” Damon explained. Odan has been a complete blessing in my life, and he has entirely transformed my attitude.

“Odan provides me with the motivation I need to move forward in my life; he has given me a cause to fight for.

“To be with Odan means everything. I wish I could put into words how I feel. Dogs can sense how we are feeling and can tell if we are unhappy.”

When it comes to dog owners who are homeless, there may be a scarcity of pet-friendly housing options.

Some groups, such as the cooperation between Dogs Trust and Simon Community Scotland, are providing a lifeline to people like Damon.

They want to make it so that folks like Damon don’t have to pick between a safe place to sleep and their pet.

Dog welfare and homelessness charities have collaborated to help boost housing and support for pet-owning persons who are homeless, as well as promote dog-friendly policy for homelessness service providers.

Damon was able to stay with Odan after the local government supplied pet-friendly emergency housing for them as a result of them.

Since then, the two have moved into their own apartment together.

“The reason Odan settled is because I am settled here,” Damon continued. Being made to feel so welcome has made a huge difference to us.”

The one-year Pets and Housing Project, which has been working with homelessness organizations across Scotland to open its doors to dogs, was launched by Dogs Trust and Simon Community Scotland. “The summary has come to an end.”