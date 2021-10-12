A homeless man is arrested after being caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl.

A homeless man in the Bronx, New York, has been jailed after being captured on camera attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl from her grandma in broad daylight.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo, was seen wrapping the young victim in a comforter and snatching her from the sidewalk while she was walking with her grandmother outside a BP gas station at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Baisley Avenue in Schuylerville at around 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to surveillance footage obtained by the New York Daily News.

According to the site, the victim’s 65-year-old grandmother chased after Salcedo, while the victim’s two younger siblings leapt up and down after becoming agitated by the occurrence.

After other witnesses intervened to save the girl, Salcedo released her.

“I was sweeping the sidewalk with my broom. I noticed a lady walking by with three children. Suddenly, this guy dashes across the street, wrapping the small child in a blanket… He tried to cut out, but a slew of us came in the way, so he let the small girl go “Fermin Bracero, 63, expressed his thoughts.

“Who knows what would have happened if it hadn’t been for us. It’s insane. He seemed to appear out of nowhere. I’m not sure what he was planned, but with a blanket in his hand, he’s either homeless or hunting for a kid. That’s what I noticed. That’s how I’m thinking “According to CBS 2, the gas station employee stated.

Salcedo attempted to flee the scene on a scooter, but according to witnesses, he eventually abandoned it and walked away.

According to sources, police discovered Salcedo on East Tremont Avenue later that day after reviewing surveillance footage from the event. According to authorities, he was charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful confinement, and child endangerment.

According to police, the little child was not wounded as a result of the event. Her grandmother, on the other hand, burst out laughing at the incident.

“‘My little child! My little girl!’ she screamed, the grandma. She was giggling uncontrollably. It felt like something out of a movie, yet this was real life. It was insane, “Bracero recalled something.

“I’m simply delighted we were able to assist the youngster,” he stated.