A homeless couple confesses to stabbing a good Samaritan who took them home 31 times.

A homeless couple in California has admitted to killing a woman who welcomed them into her home and even took them shopping hours before she was murdered.

Caitlin Rose Crenshaw and Cody Brandon Huynh, both 24, acknowledged stabbing Kimberly “Sky” Smith, 55, to death at her Santa Cruz home on Monday. Smith was discovered dead on March 31, 2020, with 31 stab wounds across her head, neck, and torso, according to Law & Crime.

After pleading guilty to counts of murder, conspiracy, robbery, and special enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, Crenshaw and Huynh face 30 years in prison. The two now have the prospect of parole as part of their plea agreement.

According to the court, the two met Smith on March 23, 2020, while she was collecting contributions for a church. Smith then invited Crenshaw and Huynh to his house for a shower and a change of clothes. Smith also took the couple shopping on March 31, according to surveillance video. Later that day, Smith’s father discovered her dead in her apartment.

The pair escaped in Smith’s SUV after stabbing him with a kitchen knife, according to the complaint. Officials discovered them hundreds of miles away from Santa Cruz in San Bernardino County. Crenshaw was discovered driving Smith’s car, while Huynh was arrested for a separate domestic incident.

At Smith’s house, the investigators uncovered the couple’s journals, which featured descriptions of their violent fantasies. According to the Law & Crime study, the entries included dreams about gaining a stranger’s trust, stabbing them before stealing their belongings, and living “happily ever after.”

According to Oxygen.com, when one of these diary entries titled “Happy Thoughts” was testified in court, Crenshaw laughed in the courtroom.

Crenshaw and Huynh offered the officers several stories about why they killed Smith during the investigation. They claimed they murdered Smith because she flaunted her wealth in front of them.

Their sentencing has been set for August 31 by the court.

“It obviously will not bring Sky back to them, but we hope that this will provide her family with the justice they deserve, as well as justice for Sky.” Conor McCormick, Assistant District Attorney was quoted as saying by Law & Crime.

"For the most part, we're pleased that the defendants accepted responsibility for their extraordinarily callous and violent acts of violence against a member of our community.