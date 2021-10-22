A home with the potential to earn you more than £45k per year.

In Liverpool, there is a possibility for a house hunter to make money on their next property purchase.

A nine-bedroom home is currently being utilized as an HMO and has been described as a “excellent investment” (house of multiple occupancy).

On Chatham Street in the Georgian Quarter, the end-of-terrace property is at an ideal location for university students.

The house is also let out to a group of students, according to Hunters, which has advertised the property on Rightmove, and has a gross yearly income of more than £45,000.

It was formerly listed at £830,000 but has now been reduced to £680,000.

The listing is described as being in “excellent shape” and is only being sold since the present owner no longer lives in the nation and desires to begin selling his property portfolio.

Over the last year, the average price of homes in Georgian Quarter has been £302,500.

The majority of the sales in the last year were flats, with an average price of £187,857. Terraced houses like this one on Chatham Street, on the other hand, sold for an average of £414,167, with semi-detached houses fetching £435,000.

According to Rightmove market data, overall sales prices in Georgian Quarter increased by 42 percent over the previous year.

The HMO house appears to be stretched across three levels, with an open plan communal living room and a kitchen on the main floor.

There are additionally two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground level.

Upstairs, there are further bedrooms, a second kitchen, and a family bathroom that may be divided into two smaller baths.

On the property’s basement level, there is a maintenance room that is characterized as “excellent for property administration.”

“[We] are happy to bring to the market this nine bedroom HMO,” according to the Hunters listing.

“This property is an exceptional investment opportunity, with a gross income of £45,816.00 per year, thanks to the fact that eight of the nine bedrooms are currently let to one group of students.”

“The home was previously on the market for £830,000 and is now priced to sell.”

More information and photographs from inside the property may be seen here.