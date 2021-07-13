A home in Liverpool’s city centre is on the market for just £50,000.

Houses are selling so quickly amid the city’s housing boom that there aren’t enough to meet demand.

Due to the pandemic, a combination of the government’s Stamp Duty holiday and house searchers reevaluating what they desire from a home has resulted in an ever-growing housing bubble around the city.

And, with property prices in many places increasing, it’s unusual to see a property for sale so close to Liverpool city centre for just £50,000.

The one bedroom studio apartment on Bridgewater Street, listed as an investment opportunity in the student housing sector, is located in the heart of the city and the popular Baltic Triangle.

The property, which has a prestigious L1 postcode and is marketed as considering bids in excess of £50,000, was recently featured on SOLD.CO.UK.

The property is described as a completely furnished studio apartment with an open plan living space and a fully equipped kitchen.

The stylish apartment building is in the middle of the city, near to restaurants, pubs, and bars, and has great transportation connections.

The block, which is adjacent to Liverpool University and a number of other educational institutions, has been designed exclusively for students.

It has well-kept public facilities, a washing room, and a TV room where residents can socialize. There’s also a secure fob entry system and an intercom system.

SOLD.CO.UK is holding an auction for the property. Interested parties can schedule a viewing via SOLD’s website or by calling 0800 566 8490 or emailing [email protected]

Click here for more information on the property.