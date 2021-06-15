A hit-and-run driver sent a teen in a car ‘flying’ into the windscreen on his way to McDonald’s.

On his way to McDonald’s, a 17-year-old was smashed into by a hit-and-run driver. On Monday night,

Matthew Baker was driving to a fast food restaurant in Southport when a black Vauxhall Astra van slammed into the back of his blue Renault Clio.

The former engineering student was waiting to turn left onto Norwood Road at a red light on Bispham Road when a van came’speeding up the hill’ and slammed into the back of him. “He was sat at the traffic lights when he saw a car come flying up behind him, bang, straight into him,” Matthew’s mother, Dawn Baker, 47, told the ECHO. “He’s gone flying, hit his head on the windscreen, and then the car backed up off him, drove away, and left him alone.”

“It appears that the car is a write-off; we have no registration number [for the driver].”

“There was a witness there who heard the massive bang and saw the car back up,” says

.

“Dozens of people have told me they heard a huge bang and then the guy just drove away.” “His father and I have driven around almost every road in Southport today looking for this van,” says

. ”

Following the accident, Matthew was taken to A&E and prescribed pain medication. “He’s on codeine, ibuprofen, and paracetamol,” Dawn, a self-employed cleaner, said.

“He is not well; he has severe pain in his neck, back, chest, shoulders, and arms.” At 5 a.m., we returned from A&E. “The police have said they’ve looked at ANPR cameras and are now looking at CCTV cameras,” says

. I’ve passed on a name that has been given to the cops. ”

The incident has been reported to Merseyside Police.