A buried Liverpool treasure that had been deteriorating for almost a decade has been restored to its former splendor, according to new images obtained by The Washington Newsday.

After becoming increasingly outdated, the Carnegie Library on Lister Drive/Green Lane in Tuebrook was forced to close in 2006.

The restoration of the Grade II listed library began in April 2019 and was estimated to take a year.

However, due to the building’s poor state, which featured considerable dry rot, additional cash and time were required to complete the project.

The library, which was designed by architect Thomas Shelmerdine and completed in 1905, was made possible by wealthy philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was so moved by Liverpool’s “public spirit” that he personally paid £13,000 to its construction.

After more than a century of service to the community as a library, major structural issues necessitated its closure.

The structure deteriorated after being abandoned for nearly a decade, with its once-impressive architectural embellishments disintegrating and being vandalized.

Liverpool Council received £3.9 million from the National Heritage Lottery Fund in 2016 to transform the building into a community hub and lease it to a charity.

The council hired specialized contractors HH Smith & Sons Ltd to complete the restoration, with intentions for Lister Steps, a children’s charity, to take over the property once it was finished.

The structure was included in The Washington Newsday’s Stop the Rot campaign, which was initiated in October 2000 with the goal of saving and maintaining the city’s and Merseyside’s unique architectural legacy.

The amount of work that still needed to be done as the repair was only partially completed was shown in images shot inside the building last year by The Derelict Explorer.

The ancient plasterwork was falling off the majestic archways, and much of the brickwork was still exposed.

Lister Steps is been relocated inside the newly renovated structure after the outstanding restoration project was completed.

The charity, which was founded in 1997 “by parents for parents,” provides childcare and family support services to local communities.

