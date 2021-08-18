A high school teacher in Lehi, Utah, has been placed on administrative leave due to a classroom vaccine speech.

After advising her students to be vaccinated in a video shot from within the classroom, a high school chemistry teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

A student in the class recorded the woman discussing a variety of political themes, including the COVID-19 vaccination, climate change, and former President Donald Trump, in a four-minute video.

The teacher, identified by FOX 13 as Leah Kinyon, can be heard stating at one point in the video, “I would be really happy of you if you choose to get the vaccine.” “We’ll just keep obtaining variants until people get vaccinated,” says the researcher. It will never come to an end. If people are vaccinated, it might be over in five seconds.”

A kid from Utah’s Lehi High School taped the conversation, which his mother, Judy Storms, later shared with the publication.

“This is my classroom, and if you put me in danger, you’re going to hear about it,” Kinyon says on the recording. “I’m here because I have to be. I don’t have to be thrilled that kids are coming in with their variants that might potentially make me or my family sick. That’s impolite, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise.”

Kinyon continues to address controversial themes, stating that she will “straight-up call it out” after noting that the students initiated the discussion in the first place.

“I won’t lie if you ask me a legitimate question. She continues, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it either,” adding that politics is a subject “you probably want to avoid in this class.”

The chemistry teacher continues to express her views on Donald Trump, describing him as a “sexual predator” and a “literal fool.”

“I despise Donald Trump.” That’s what I’m going to say. “I don’t care what you think—Trump is a jerk,” Kinyon declares. He’s a man who preys on women. He’s a complete imbecile. Don’t go berserk on me in front of the admin; they don’t give a damn.”

The classroom lecture appears to have gotten mixed responses, with one student complaining, “This is a chemistry class,” and another joking, “I guess I even love you.” This is a condensed version of the information.