A high school teacher in Iowa was arrested after threatening students with handwritten notes.

Authorities say an Iowa teacher was detained after leaving a series of handwritten threatening messages at a high school that referenced gun violence.

Katrina Phelan, a 37-year-old Council Bluffs High School teacher, was arrested after turning herself in to detectives on Wednesday. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, she has been charged with three counts of making terroristic threats, each of which is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in jail.

The four messages all mentioned committing gun violence at Abraham Lincoln High School, according to the investigation. The affidavit stated that “each of the messages was apparently found in Phelan’s classroom or by Phelan herself, at various areas across the school.”

Phelan admitted to writing the notes during an interrogation. She admitted to the cops that the notes were written in her handwriting, but claimed she had no recollection of writing them.

Phelan stated that she wrote the notes to draw attention to “the reality that the school was not a safe place” when questioned why she did so. According to the arrest document, she did so “out of concern, fear, and aggravation over the lack of control in her classroom.”

Phelan, on the other hand, did not plan to carry out the threats, according to the investigators. “In at least one of the notes, Phelan, acting as an unknown student, wrote that she was weary of being made fun of,” according to the news release. Meanwhile, school administration informed parents that the school atmosphere is secure for children and that the accused teacher will no longer work there.

“They [investigators]have identified a school employee as the source of the notes.” Investigators came to the conclusion that the threats were not made with the desire or means to carry them out. The employee, however, has been charged with a crime, has willingly surrendered to the police, and will no longer be employed by the Council Bluffs Schools, according to KETV.