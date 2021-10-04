A high school quarterback is ejected after complaining about being called a racial slur.

A high school football quarterback from Iowa was ejected from his homecoming game on Friday after alleging that a member of the opposition team had reportedly called him a racial slur.

Earlham High School quarterback Darrell Matchem apparently ran out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the Friday night game and was told to stand down by a player from the opposing team from Southwest Valley High School, followed by a racial slur, according to Des Moines-based television news station KCCI-TV.

Southwest Valley was not penalized for the alleged insult, but Matchem was thrown out of the game and fined for using profanity while complaining about the slur to the referee, according to KCCI.

“That really affected me because I felt like there should have been refs and somebody in charge, and I was penalized for standing up for myself,” Matchem told KCCI.

“It was just terrible for me because I feel like nobody should ever be judged based on the color of their skin…. it should be more about character, not the color of someone’s skin, and I feel like it’s taught at home, and it should never happen,” he continued. Ever.”

According to KCCI, both institutions are looking into the event.

“Toward the end of the football game, an Earlham football player stated that a member of the Southwest Valley squad shouted an unacceptable racial remark at him. Additionally, allegations of improper and hostile fan and spectator behavior were made at the conclusion of the football game,” the institutions said in a joint statement to the television station.

According to the statement, they had reported the event to the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

According to KCCI, the statement stated, “Both schools are committed to working through these significant problems in accordance with school and district policy.”

Southwest Valley High School was contacted for comment Monday morning, but no response had been received by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

Earlham was defeated 15 to 13 in its homecoming game, according to KCCI.

According to census data, Earlham is a city west of Des Moines with a population of roughly 1,400 people. Further, Southwest Valley High School is in Corning. This is a condensed version of the information.