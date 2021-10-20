A high-octane drug dealer crashes his Jaguar into a taxi and a garden wall.

A heroin dealer led cops on a 60 mph chase near a hospital before crashing into a cab and a garden wall.

Peter Thomas, despite not having a license or insurance, ingested cocaine and weed before going behind the wheel of his red Jaguar.

The convicted drug dealer said he bought the ancient car with the intention of “doing it up and selling it.” He has 21 previous convictions for 51 offenses.

Instead of fixing it up, the 48-year-old smashed it up, as well as writing off his victim’s private hire car, which had to be cut out of the wreck.

A police officer noticed the “ancient red Jaguar” on Lovely Lane, Warrington, at around 8 p.m. on April 20 this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Olivia Cristinacce-Travis said the officer had previous interactions with the vehicle and pursued it into the Warrington Hospital parking lot.

Before Thomas accelerated into “a little road that goes around the hospital and is primarily used for patients and visitors crossing between the car lot and the actual hospital itself,” checks discovered the car lacked insurance and a MOT.

Thomas raced through red lights and achieved 60 mph in a 30 mph residential zone after failing to give way and joining Priestley Street. He then went through red lights and hit 60 mph in a 30 mph residential zone.

Ms Cristinacce-Travis claimed he passed several cars on Froghall Lane before turning onto Bewsey Road and reaching speeds of 50 to 60 mph.

As he approached Lovely Lane, he ran a red light and collided with a silver Toyota Prius, impacting with the front driver side.

Thomas “lost control and swerved down the roadway for some distance,” according to Ms Cristinacce-Travis.

She claimed Thomas ran after the Jaguar mounted a sidewalk and collided with a garden wall, destroying metal gates and a fence.

Photos submitted in court indicated the damage, which the property’s landlord said would cost roughly £1,000 to fix.

He “jumped” over a 7-foot fence, according to Ms Cristinacce-Travis, but was caught by witness Joshua Aspinall, who detained him without a fight and apprehended him.

Thomas tested positive for cocaine and cannabis on a roadside drug wipe, she claimed, and was brought into jail after being treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

