A ‘hidden gem’ Venezuelan restaurant has been awarded Liverpool’s best.

On TripAdvisor, a new restaurant in Liverpool has been given the coveted top spot.

Elif on Bold Street rose to the top of the “Top Restaurants in Liverpool” list in November 2021, but now NOSO on Longmoor Lane has surpassed it.

The Venezuelan restaurant was founded by Jean D’Amico and Miguel Pereirais, who were motivated by their ancestry and their families’ love of food through many decades.

60 Hope Street has been replaced by a new restaurant.

NOSO offers a diverse menu that includes small plates and street food. It has a 5.0 TripAdvisor rating and has gotten more than 150 “excellent” evaluations.

The restaurant knocked out over 1,400 Liverpool-based establishments to take the top rank, but this isn’t the first time NOSO has won the top slot; it was also given the top spot in September.

Many people have submitted TripAdvisor reviews to share their NOSO experience with others.

“It felt like I was back home!” one person exclaimed. This eatery is a hidden gem! The Arepas, Tequeos, and Noso Cheese Bites were a flavor explosion, and I will definitely return.” “A flavor of South America in Liverpool,” wrote another. I’ve gone here several times and the food is very delicious! So unique, and oh, so delicious! The owners/staff are really kind and enthusiastic about their cooking. I hope they expand their presence in the United Kingdom!” “A must visit!!” stated a third customer. This is a true gem of a location! It was completely by chance that I discovered it, but trust me when I say it’s well worth the trip. The food was incredible; I haven’t been as enthusiastic about a restaurant or enjoyed a meal in a long time; great new flavors and textures, and the staff are a delight to meet. I can’t say enough good things about this place, and I’m urging everyone I know to go…you won’t be disappointed!” 215 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool, Merseyside, L90ED is the address of NOSO.