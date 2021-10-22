A hidden comeback of an ITV Coronation Street character was noticed by fans during Super Soap Week.

According to Birmingham Live, terrifying images in Wednesday’s episode of the iconic ITV soap first looked to reveal the culmination of the tragic saga between Harvey and Leanna Battersby.

During this week’s deadly episodes, Harvey escaped from prison to wreak revenge on Leanne.

While being pursued by the persona represented by Will Mellor, Leanne was ostensibly saved when he was swallowed up by the massive sinkhole.

The scene finished on an unpleasant note, however, as Leanne was led away to safety, a ghostly apparition was seen lurking in the background.

Some viewers believe they’ve figured out how the mystery presence signifies Sharon Gaskell’s homecoming.

“Guys, the ghost could be Sharon,” one Twitter user speculated.

“Sharon is keeping an eye on Leanne,” another commented.

“I think it’s Sharon,” a third person speculated.

A fourth comment was made: “Sharon is the name of the ghost. I can assure you of that.” The shocking surprise came at the end of the episode, when Harvey was seen reaching for a revolver, indicating that he was still alive.

Tonight is the final day of Super Soap Week.