A HGV driver who was “hit by his own car” suffered life-altering injuries.

After being’struck by his own car,’ an HGV driver sustained “life-changing injuries.”

Following reports of a “severe crash” between J7 and J8, the M62 was stopped for several hours on Wednesday morning.

At little before 1.50 a.m., Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to reports that an HGV driver had been wounded on the motorway near junction 7 at Rainhill.

After shopping at Marks and Spencer, an elderly woman felt “extremely distressed and insecure.”

Before the vehicle collided with the nearside barrier, the driver was reported to have been struck by his own vehicle, causing major leg injuries.

There are no other automobiles believed to have been involved.

The motorist is now in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and the situation is being investigated.

The M62 was initially blocked in both directions to allow for investigation, with the Westbound carriageway reopening approximately 5 a.m.

The eastbound carriageway remained closed until around 10.15 a.m., when it was fully reopened.

“We are still working to understand what happened in the build up to this event,” said Sergeant Steve Smith of the Matrix Roads Policing Unit. I’d like to hear from anyone who was driving along the M62 near junction 7 in the early hours of today morning and noticed the vehicle or saw anything.

“Anyone with dash cam footage that could aid our inquiry is also encouraged to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with reference 0052 of November 24th.