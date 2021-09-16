A HGV driver killed a husband and wife who had recently retired in an incident on the M56.

A former footballer has been sentenced to prison for the murders of a dedicated husband and wife.

On the M56 highway near Warrington, the couple was killed when the grey Toyota Aventis they were traveling in was hit from behind by an HGV.

Angela Wong, 56, died as a result of the crash on September 19, 2019.

Richard Wong, a 62-year-old passenger in the vehicle, died three days later at the Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Steven Bennett, the HGV driver who used to play as a striker for Barnsley in the Championship, was sentenced to five years in prison today at Chester Crown Court.

The 29-year-old, of Manor Crescent, Barnsley, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

He was also given a four-year driving ban and was required to complete an extended retest.

On the day they were hit, Richard and Angela from Northenden were returning from their new caravan in Wales, which they had recently acquired to begin their retirement.

They entered the back of a bottleneck of stalled traffic in lane one 1 just prior to the departure for the M6 as they reached junction 9 on the M56 westbound at around 5.15 p.m.

While the couple waited, their automobile was rear-ended by a 10 tonne yellow DAF engineering truck driven by Bennett, which was traveling at around 50 mph.

The collision resulted in a seven-vehicle pile-up, injuring Angela and Richard as well as four other individuals.

Bennett’s phone downloads also revealed that he was frequently using his phone while driving from the Liverpool area to the crash scene.

Bennett was clearly interacting with his phone at the time of the collision.

“Richard and Angela were a committed couple who had been married for over 37 years,” said Sergeant Andrew Dennison of Cheshire Police’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit following the sentencing.

“They were devoted parents and grandparents, and their deaths sent shockwaves across their neighborhood. My heartfelt condolences go out to them and their family.” “The summary comes to an end.”