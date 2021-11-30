A ‘heroin and crack cocaine conspiracy’ has named four guys.

In connection with an investigation into Class A drug sale in Runcorn, four males from Liverpool have been detained in custody.

Between October 4 and November 23, Michael Crothers, 24, of Heathgate Avenue, Speke; Alan Brewer, 40, of Colworth Road, Speke; Liam Malvern, 21, of Townsend Lane, Tuebrook; and Michael Bethell, 30, of Elstead Road, Walton, were charged with conspiring to provide heroin and crack cocaine in Runcorn.

Bethell is also accused with common assault and using threatening or abusive words or behavior in connection with an incident in Widnes on Sunday, August 8, as well as possessing Class B cannabis on Tuesday, August 24.

They were remanded back into custody before North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington on Thursday, November 25.

The individuals were apprehended following a warrant on Tuesday, November 23 at Waterbridge Mews in Castlefields, Runcorn, according to a Cheshire Police spokeswoman.

On Thursday, December 23, the matter will be heard in Chester Crown Court for plea and trial preparation.