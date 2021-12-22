A heroic dog saves the family of a sleeping owner from carbon monoxide poisoning.

One canine in Iowa proved that dogs are man’s best friend when he valiantly saved his owners from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Dec. 13, Brad Harbert was soundly asleep in his bed when Roxy, his beloved family dog, leaped on his bed and woke him up.

Roxy was constantly leaping off and on the bed, according to Harbert, till he awoke. The New York Post quoted Harbert as saying, “I was hearing an alarm, and it wasn’t the smoke alarm.”

“I leapt from my bed. Roxy appeared in the corridor just as I finished… I took out the [carbon monoxide]detector and discovered that if it chirped four times, there was active carbon monoxide in the house “Added he.

Harbert sprang into action immediately, gathering his son, father, and Roxy. He escorted them from the house and dialed 911.

Ankeny Fire Department were on the scene within minutes. According to WOWK-TV, officials with MidAmerican Energy stated the odorless but lethal gas was escaping from the family’s electric and gas fireplace.

“She could tell something wasn’t right that night when she woke me up and just by her motions, she was shivering and worried we’d get outside. I’m ecstatic to have a puppy and even more ecstatic to have her “Harbert remarked.

Following the incident, Harbert advises other homeowners to purchase a carbon monoxide detector and have their fireplaces inspected on a regular basis.

Every year, roughly 400 Americans die from unintended CO poisoning that is not caused by a fire, according to the CDC.

The symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to those of the flu. Headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest discomfort, and confusion are all possible side effects. Inhaling huge amounts of it might cause a person to pass out or possibly die.

A family dog saved a baby’s life in a similar circumstance by constantly trying to wake her up whenever she stopped breathing. After realizing that the infant had stopped breathing, the mother hurried her to the hospital.