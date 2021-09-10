A ‘hero’ dog saves a Texas family from a deadly snake by laying down his life.

A pet dog in Texas demonstrated why dogs are known as “man’s best friend” by risking his life to save his owners from a dangerous snake.

Scooter, a 10-year-old terrier mix, was patrolling his Austin garden when he came across a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake slithering around. To protect his family from a possible attack, the dog charged at the snake and bit it. The canine was unfortunately bitten in the neck by the snake.

The dog’s owner, Brian Chaffe, told KVUE on Thursday that he heard a loud howl from the yard and went outside to discover Scooter “walking funny.” Chaffe observed a bite mark on the dog’s neck and took him to a neighboring veterinary clinic, where antivenom was provided. The dog was taken to another animal hospital, where he died as a result of the snake bite.

Scooter “died a hero,” according to Chaffe, because his sons may have been bitten by a snake.

“We are depressed. Our two little boys, ages 3 and 5, are heartbroken and keep asking if Scooter will return,” Chaffe told the newspaper.

“Scooter was only 12 pounds but had the heart of a bear,” Chaffe said on Facebook. He is fearless and willing to put his life on the line to protect us. Scooter, our little guardian, take it easy.”

Meanwhile, officials from Hill Country Snake Removal came at the house and securely extracted the reptile from beneath the wooden deck.

According to the News Observer, Hill Country Snake Removal claimed, “The snake was released far away from any dwellings in the hopes of never running near any human or pet again.”

Brett Parker, a snake expert, said he normally releases snakes within a mile of where they were taken.

“Most people are unaware of how rattlesnakes can be useful, but their primary food source is rodents, and the issues rattlesnakes create pale in comparison to the problems mice can bring. Call someone to remove and relocate the snake away from people if at all possible,” he told the newspaper.