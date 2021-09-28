‘A heinous act of cruelty.’ Newborn puppies were abandoned in a ditch and left to fend for themselves.

Three puppies were discovered days after they were born, thrown into a ditch.

Fortunately, the three Labrador-cross pups were saved by a passerby when their squeaks drew the notice of a passerby.

The puppies were discovered in a ditch in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, on Monday, with their umbilical cords still attached, according to Belfast Live.

They were’stone-cold’ to the touch, according to the man who discovered them, and would not have lasted long without food and warmth.

Their rescuer notified the USPCA, which provided life-saving warmth and food to the puppies.

The USPCA has called the scenario a “horrific act of cruelty” and is seeking information from the public.

“We are utterly shocked by this occurrence, that someone would heartlessly leave these precious puppies, tossing them amongst trash and allowing them to fend for themselves,” Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager, stated. It’s a heinous act of cruelty that we can’t believe is still going on in this day and age.

“We are extremely grateful for the acts of the person who discovered the little litter, as they would not have had a chance of survival if it hadn’t been for his intervention. They are presently in the care of our veterinary experts, but it is too early to tell if they will survive this experience at this time.

“We can’t believe there are people out there who will carry out this deed without hesitation.

“No animal deserves to die by the side of the road, especially when organizations like the USPCA struggle to protect animals’ lives and find them loving homes. The USPCA is pleading with anyone with information about this event to come forward as soon as possible.”

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals can be reached at 028 3025 1000.