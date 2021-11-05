A heartwarming video of a man assisting blind friends with grocery shopping has gone viral, with the caption “So Sweet.”

Frank in Houston, a charitable TikTok user, has received thousands of heartfelt wishes for his videos detailing how he assists his vision challenged friends.

One of Frank’s most recent movies, which he posted in early November to document his altruism, has been seen over 12 million times.

“First I pick up Adair,” a voice narrates as Frank knocks on a house door, and the superimposed text reads, “Picking up my line mates for food shopping.”

While the two exchange small talk as they prepare to head out, the old gentleman Adair is characterized as “such a wonderful, handsome guy” in inserted text.

Frank’s right hand is seen correctly folding the collar of Adair’s polo shirt in one poignant scene, a move that one top-rated remark described as portraying Frank as a “true honest person.”

The camera then switches to the compassionate man’s next scheduled trip, a man named “my blind friend Angelo,” according to the video.

As he makes his way downstairs, Frank is overheard conversing informally with this middle-aged, visually handicapped man, before “this pure innocent man” greets his “friend” Adair in the rear of Frank’s waiting automobile.

The trio is then seen strolling through a parking lot, with the two blind guys holding on to the rear of a shopping cart, which is being directed by Frank, who is walking in front.

“It’s easier to share a cart, plus they can chat to each other,” Frank says in the second section of the touching self-shot short documentary.

After entering, Frank gathers bananas for Angelo and is later instructed to pick up stuff for Adair, including sandwich meat.

Adair is heard telling a joke to his younger pal Angelo as the second half of the movie comes to a close.

“Why do fish thrive in salt water?” he asks sarcastically, to which Angelo responds, “Because pepper makes them sneeze.”

Frank has been called by the Washington Newsday for comment on his charitable work with Angelo, Adair, and many others in Texas, who have been seen roller-skating, visiting a hair salon, and other activities in previous movies.