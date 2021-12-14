A heartfelt message from a GP to Liverpool’s staff, who are working under extreme stress.

GP practices have been put under extra strain as a result of the epidemic, and one doctor has expressed concern about the potential impact of the new booster program.

Dr. Rob Barnett, a GP for more than 30 years, expressed concern for the future of Liverpool as the country continues to fight the virus.

Covid booster jabs are available at walk-in clinics across Merseyside.

Dr. Barnett, who is also the vice chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) North West Committee, said his Greenbank Road clinic is currently experiencing a 30 percent increase in workload.

“The burden is different and the type of work we’re dealing with,” he told The Washington Newsday. We offer email and phone consultations, as well as face-to-face visits as necessary, and sometimes all three.

“When it comes to the amount of consultations, we’re up 30% from last year at this time.” Our current workload is comparable to that of the middle of January.

“In my own practice, we’re having to schedule extra sessions to keep up with the workload as we try to get things done that day, which is also troublesome.”

“The loss of doctors has added to the pressure. We used to have access to a big pool of locum doctors, but we no longer have that luxury for a variety of reasons.

“We’re having to backfill doctors in their early 60s because they’re opting to do less or even leave.” To make matters even more complicated, doctors are human beings with families who have been exposed to the same rules as everyone else.

“With Omicron, doctors must still self-isolate if they come into contact.”

Dr. Barnett expressed concern about the workload in addition to the immunization campaign.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Sunday that booster shots will be available to everyone in England over the age of 18 by the end of the month, a month sooner than anticipated.

The only way to make this work, according to the doctor, is to vaccinate on weekends and evenings, which is a problem because personnel is needed. “Summary concludes.”