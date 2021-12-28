A ‘heartfelt’ memorial to a ‘well-loved’ marine who died in the Falklands War.

A “heartfelt” tribute to a “well-loved” marine killed in the Falklands War.

His sister expressed her “emotional and proud” feelings after a street was named in her brother’s honor after he died in the Falklands War.

Michelle Crusato, 53, was taken aback when she learned that the council wanted to pay tribute to her late brother Paul Callan, who died in 1982.

Paul, who was born in Liverpool in 1961, dreamed of joining the Royal Marines as a sea cadet and afterwards as a member of the Navy as a child.

Michelle, who lives in Ellesmere Port, told The Washington Newsday, “His ultimate desire was to serve in the Royal Marines, which he joined 18 months later [after the Navy].”

“He joined the Royal Marines as a cook and was part of the team that made the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding cake.”

When the Falkland Islands were invaded in May 1982, Paul was ordered back to base and all leave was immediately revoked.

Paul sailed 8000 kilometers on the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship Stromness and landed on May 21, 1982.

Paul was sent to the unit support group at Ajax Bay as a chef, where he worked at one end of the ‘Red and Green Life Machine,’ the field hospital.

Before departing, Michelle recalled Paul’s uneasiness.

“I’ll never forget how anxious my brother was when he told me he was scared,” the 53-year-old continued.

On the evening of May 27, 1982, two Argentine Skyhawks attacked the refrigeration camp where Paul was working.

Paul suffered serious injuries to his stomach, back, and chest and died two weeks later on June 10 as a result of his injuries. Paul, the eldest of five children, died when he was just 21 years old.

Michelle, now a mother of two, stated, “The knock on the door that Saturday when a police officer came to tell my parents that Michael had been injured changed our lives forever.”

“Several years later, my mother and father split, never really getting over my brother’s death, which you don’t, you simply learn to live with,” says the author.

