A heartfelt letter from Hillsborough families has sparked a debate among MPs.

Following a tragic letter signed by families whose loved ones died in the Hillsborough disaster, MPs are considering a new role to assist in future major disasters.

Families whose relatives died in the Hillsborough disaster demand for the job to be formed in a letter published in the Mirror, arguing that it will help the bereaved navigate through red tape and build trust in the legal system.

On Thursday afternoon, MPs will debate the plan in the Commons in what is likely to be an emotional three-hour debate.

Hillsborough family claim in their letter that a Public Advocate would help them combat court bureaucracy and avert decades-long struggles for the truth.

They add, “It took us 23 years of tireless campaigning to finally have the truth about what happened to our family members publicly acknowledged.”

“We don’t want any other families to go through what we have just because they were thrown into a crisis through no fault of their own.

“We feel that establishing an independent Public Advocate… will save future families bereaved by public tragedies from having to go through what we have had to go through for the past 32 years.”

“Having a Public Advocate could prevent what happened to the Hillsborough families – which is an extreme example – happening again, simply because you have the misfortune to have a family member caught up in a disaster that was none of their fault,” Maria Eagle, a Merseyside MP who leads Thursday’s debate, told the Mirror.

“Getting a change in the law that will help future families avoid going through what they have is not only a positive monument to their lost loved ones – a positive achievement in their name – but also a recognition of the great resilience and fight of the families and survivors who have persevered all this time.”

97 Liverpool FC fans died in the FA Cup semi-final disaster in April 1989.

97 Liverpool FC fans died in the FA Cup semi-final disaster in April 1989.

A cover-up attempted to defame the victims by accusing supporters of being the perpetrators.