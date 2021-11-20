A heartbroken father confronts the man who murdered his ‘beloved’ kid.

Jacob Billington’s father has spoken up about his son’s killing and seeing his son’s killer face to face.

In the early hours of September 6, 2020, Jacob Billington was stabbed during a rampage that terrorized Birmingham.

The sentencing of Zephaniah McLeod, who last year went on a 90-minute stabbing spree, stabbing those unlucky enough to cross his path, took place this week.

In the street, a smirking knifeman killed a much-loved man.

The 28-year-old, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, stabbed eight innocent people in Birmingham city centre at random, murdering Jacob Billington, a much-loved Crosby graduate, and left his close buddy in a coma.

Following McLeod’s sentencing yesterday, Jacob’s father, Keith Billington, has spoken out. McLeod was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 21 years.

The 59-year-old discussed Jacob’s personality and the “effect” he had on everybody he met.

According to The Washington Newsday, the project manager said: “You’ve crossed the line into cliche land, but he was simply a nice, kind, and welcome young man. The tributes we’ve received about him from friends have been both emotional and fascinating.

“We received a text from someone he met on his PGCE course the other day, and she told me how much she enjoyed being around Jacob. She married in the summer, and she and her partner knew Jacob and planned for him to attend the wedding.

“They met and formed a friendship that she will remember for the rest of her life. He’d only known her for maybe five minutes of his life.

“Once met, never forgotten, and I believe that is how I would describe him. Those are the kinds of tributes I’m talking about. People wanted to be around him once they met him because he had such an immediate impression.

“He was entertaining, amusing, and engaging, with a diverse range of interests and knowledge, and he enjoyed a night out. Let’s be honest about it. He was everything you could want for in a son.” During his trial, the court heard that McLeod remained “cool” and “smirked” as he proceeded on a random stabbing spree across Birmingham, encouraging one onlooker to “see this.” He inquired of the pizza shop’s workers. “The summary has come to an end.”