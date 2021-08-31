A heartbroken daughter is frantic to transport her ill father back to the United States from Thailand.

A frantic daughter is attempting to return her ailing father to the United Kingdom from Thailand.

Peter Thurgood, 74, had been ‘living his dream’ in the sun for the past 15 years after moving to Thailand.

However, his life was turned upside down when he was brought to the hospital in October 2020 after falling into a diabetic coma.

Doctors told him his heart was deteriorating and that he required a pacemaker.

Due to his absence, the family had to wait a few days to pay £27,000 for the surgery and get documentation signed by his Birkenhead-based daughter, Trina Sanders.

“It [Peter’s illness] came absolutely out of the blue, and when his girlfriend, Pong, called us, we were just in shock,” Trina added.

“Everything went smoothly, and he began to awaken from his coma.

“His vascular dementia began at that time, and he had a stroke.

“We don’t know why everything happened so quickly, but it’s possible that the stroke and dementia were caused by the care being withheld until monies were paid.

Peter, who is now half sighted, has been looked after by his fiancée for the past nine months, but his needs have changed.

The 74-year-old from Braintree, Essex, now has chronic renal failure, Parkinson’s disease, CKD, and vascular dementia.

“His right side of his body no longer works owing to the stroke, and he feels his right arm and leg belong to someone else who is trying to hurt or kill him,” Trina told The Washington Newsday.

“So he’s beating his own arm to ‘get it away from him,’” says the narrator.

“This is infuriating him, and he has no idea why. He is now confined to his bed. He is unable to stand and screams out for assistance all night.”

His family is now attempting to return him to the United Kingdom, but they believe they are ‘on a roundabout’ in their search for assistance.

“I’ve contacted the British Embassy, who have told me they can’t help, social services can’t help, and I’ve run out of options,” Trina explained.

“It’s gotten to the point where we’re quickly running out of money to keep him in his care home.”

