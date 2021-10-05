A hearing aid used by cyclists could help children with a common ear condition, according to a new study.

With an ingenious new kit that can be used at home, children with a common ear disease may be able to avoid surgery.

Researchers discovered that a hearing aid designed for cyclists improved children with hearing issues caused by glue ear.

Glue ear is a disorder in which the fluid fills the vacant middle region of the ear canal, causing temporary hearing loss.

Children under the age of eight are the majority of those affected.

While many cases resolve on their own, some children require the insertion of grommets, which must be done under general anaesthesia.

Bone conduction hearing aids are also effective because they allow sound to travel straight from the skull to the cochlea.

However, the aids are expensive, with some costing up to £3,000. They work well for glue ear because they avoid the eardrum and middle ear bones, where the fluid or “glue” gathers.

Academics sought to see if cheaper “bone conduction headphones” sold to cyclists for roughly £100 may aid people with sticky ear.

The kits are marketed to bikers in order to allow noises from their phones to be sent directly to the cochlea, but sound from traffic may still be heard through the ear canals.

The kit, which comprises a headset, a microphone, and a linked app, can be used by families to check their children’s hearing at home, according to the researchers.

The kits were evaluated in a small number of families in their latest study, which was published in the journal BMJ Innovations.

The kits and details of an app were provided to the parents of 26 children aged three to eleven who had been diagnosed with glue ear and were scheduled for grommet insertion during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

Over the next three months, the progress was tracked.

The hearing of 19 children was described as “poor” or “very poor” by their parents prior to the trial.

While utilizing the kit, none of the parents reported this, with 24 characterizing it as “normal” or “slightly below normal.”

Twenty-three parents said their child had trouble hearing in a group “often” or “always” before. “The summary has come to an end.”