A Hawaii cop who demanded sex from a detainee in exchange for ‘f***ing up’ testimony was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

A Hawaii police officer was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for asking a woman he detained for sex in exchange for giving false testimony at trial.

According to Hawaii NewsNow, Brandon Saffeels, a former cop with the Maui Police Department, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of honest services wire fraud and stated that in exchange for tossing his testimony, he solicited sex from a woman he arrested hours earlier.

During his sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi stated that Saffeels abused his position of power and exploited a defenseless victim.

During the Wednesday hearing, the victim, an anonymous Kahului lady who was detained on July 25, 2019, spoke.

“Is it true that I’m still scared? Very. Do I still have concerns about retaliation? Yes, indeed “replied the lady. Several times during the sentencing, she sobbed, but Kobayashi reassured her that it was fine to take her time.

When Saffeels began sending her text messages and called her soon after she was detained for drunk driving, the woman said she felt trapped and intimidated.

After inviting the woman to his home, Saffeels wrote in a message, “I will f*** up my testimony so that u get off.” When the incident occurred, he had been with the Maui Police Department for four years.

According to Hawaii NewsNow, the woman was detained by Saffeels at 3:30 a.m. on July 25. The woman received a text at 1:58 p.m. asking how she was doing. “Brandon,” they responded when she asked who was texting her. Despite knowing someone who used to be Safeels’ neighbor, the woman told local media that she is not acquainted or acquaintances with the cop and was surprised when he reached out to her.

She expressed concern about what would happen to her three children if she were to go to jail. She will be fine, the officer said, and all she needs is a shoulder to weep on and someone to cuddle her. He then asked her to his house, but she turned him down.

