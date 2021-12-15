A ‘haunting’ photo of a tornado-damaged Kentucky movie theater has gone viral.

Shawn Triplett, a Mayfield local, took to social media to post photos of the tornado’s wreckage.

On both Reddit and Twitter, one image of a demolished movie theater with a view of the outside where the screen would typically be has gone viral.

This Monday, Triplett uploaded a collection of his images to the r/pics subreddit, including the image of the movie theater. The post has received over 155,000 upvotes and has a 94 percent upvote rating.

He also included the following message: “I’d like to thank you all again, and I hope to do so individually. The help has been incredible.

“I’m not a professional photographer, and I’m barely a hobbyist when it comes to photography. I live in Mayfield, which was affected by the tornado.

“It wiped out the majority of the town in one fell sweep. You’ve been fantastic. These previous few days have been incredibly difficult. I simply believed the photos should be shared with everyone.

“Thank you once more for your care and compliments. My family is safe, yet my house was only a few miles away from being destroyed. This town means everything to me and has always supported me. Please think about assisting in any manner you can. Thank you once again.” WFLA news anchor Josh Benson posted the photos to Twitter, calling the view of the movie theater “haunting.”

WOW. A haunting shot from a movie theater in Mayfield, Kentucky. – Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) (via @RexChapman) pic.twitter.com/QYqiwGTnpf 14 December 2021 Triplett established a Gofundme page to raise funds for the children who have been affected by the disaster.

The purpose is to purchase “toys for children who have lost everything due to the tornado.” It has already raised more than $5,000 of the $20,000 target.

On the page, there is a message that says: “Hello there, everyone. Shawn Triplett is my name. My home is in Mayfield, Kentucky, which was just struck by a tornado.

“I opted to raise funds for children who had lost everything as a result of the disaster. Many children are residing in shelters, temporary government housing, or with friends and families.

“We’re attempting to raise finances. I shop at Walmart on a daily basis. This is a condensed version of the information.