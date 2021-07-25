A Harry Potter-themed illuminated woodland walk is set to open in Liverpool.

When a new light trail in the northwest opens later this year, Harry Potter fans will be able to explore the Forbidden Forest like never before.

The new forest experience, which is inspired by the Forbidden Forest from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, will allow families to immerse themselves in JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will transform forests into a spectacular outdoor trail for families to explore using mesmerizing lights.

Visitors will uncover surprises, some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, and encounter fantastical animals such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, Nifflers, and many more as they make their way through the trail and follow the illuminated path.

Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire, around a 50-minute drive from Liverpool city centre, will host the premiere of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

The event is geared toward individuals of all ages, with activities for everyone, and will provide a unique opportunity to experience the Wizarding World’s magic.

The event promises to be a “one-of-a-kind evening,” with the opportunity to see the forest come to life and sample a variety of foods and beverages in a lively, seasonally themed village.

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment collaborated on the outdoor experience with award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators Thinkwell and their collaborators Unify, as well as leading entertainment discovery platform Fever.

”The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience provides fans an unique way to enjoy some of the most iconic and magical wizarding world moments,” said Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

“We’re ecstatic to be collaborating with Thinkwell to bring this incredible light trail to life at Arley Hall & Gardens, a perfect setting where the natural beauty of the forest trail and illuminated sets filled with familiar creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series will combine to create a magical experience for fans of all ages.”

The trail is a one-way path that is designed to be both accessible and secure, adhering to the most recent government safety criteria.